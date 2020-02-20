news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Feb. 20, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said all the ten multipurpose youth sports centres around the country will be completed this year.

The ten multipurpose centres, which are at various stages of construction include the Azumah Nelson Complex (Greater Accra), Ho (Volta), Koforidua (Eastern), Axim (Western), Nyinahin (Ashanti) and Dunkwa-On-Offin (Central), Dormaa (Brong Ahafo), Navrongo and Yendi (Upper) multi-sports youth centres.

Delivering the State of the Nation Address (SONA) to Parliament on Thursday, President Akufo-Addo said the multipurpose youth resource centres would help develop the entrepreneurial abilities and sporting talents of the youth.

"All the ten would be completed this year and the six newly created regions would be provided with the same facility from this year,'' President Akufo-Addo said.

He added, “We making sure they would be room for the future Alice Annum's, Micheal Ahey and the Baba Yara's to develop their skills.

"We want to make sure when our children turn on their television to watch sporting programmes they would be able to find Ghanaians competing on the track and field at the highest levels,'' President Akufo-Addo said.

All ten centers, if completed would have FIFA standard football pitch, eight-lane athletics lane, ICT/Entrepreneurship, counseling centres, tennis, basketball and volleyball courts, gymnasium, a modern restaurant, washrooms, and floodlights.

