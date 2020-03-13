news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Mar. 13, GNA - The maiden edition of the TechCrek Scouting Tournament has commenced at the St Thomas Aquinas School Park in Accra.

Tech Crek Scouting Tournament is a special exercise developed by P-Teck Group, a private organisation to unearth and develop football talents for Ghana.

The three-day competition which began on Friday will end on Sunday, March 15.

The scouting event drew participants from ten teams with over 100 players participating in the tournament.





Mr. Philip Kafui Doh, the Chief Executive Officer of P-Teck Group and the organizer of the tourney said he was impressed with the performance of the footballers so far.

“This is the platform to project them because there are good players we have seen so far.”

Mr. Cristian Hossu, a Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Top Agent, from Romania noted that “the players here have quality but they need to improve on their skills".

GNA