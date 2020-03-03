news, story, article

Accra, March 3, GNA - Ghana's boxing sensation Samuel Takyi, has said his major target at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, is to win a medal for Ghana at the global championship.



Takyi said, he would first aim at breaking into the medal zone, before targeting the ultimate of winning a medal at the Olympic Games.

Takyi, who is among the two boxers who recently picked Olympic slots in the recent Africa Boxing qualifiers said in an interview with the GNA Sports that, he would work hard towards his target, adding that his trainers had taken note of his flaws at the African qualifiers.

"We are going to work hard to correct the flaws detected in the competition. This is to ensure that I put up my best to realise my dreams of an Olympic medal at the games," he added.

The 19-year-old enterprising pugilist who found his way into the Black Bombers this year said, he had learned very useful lessons after his maiden international exposure in Senegal and would do better at the next championship.

Takyi, a product of the Discipline Boxing Gym at Ussher Town in Accra missed the gold medal at the finals of the Dakar qualifications dubbed "Road To Tokyo 2020", but was marvelous at the third-place match and settled for bronze as well as his ticket in a grand style against Isaac Masembe of Uganda in the Men's Featherweight (52-57kg).

GNA