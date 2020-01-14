Accra, Jan. 14, GNA
- The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed Madam Mercy Efua
Tagoe-Quarcoo as Head Coach of the
senior national female team, the Black Queens.
Below is the full list of technical team members and Management Committee members for the Black Queens:
TECHNICAL TEAM
Mercy Efua Tagoe-Quarcoo - Head Coach
Charles Anokye Frimpong - Assistant Coach
Nana Sinasen - Assistant (Physical Trainer)
Raymond Fenny - Goalkeepers Coach
Dr. Caryn Agyeman Prempeh - Team Doctor
Margaret Foli - Physiotherapist
Anita Wiredu Minta - Welfare Manager
Patience Nana A. Quarshie - Equipment Manager
Kusi Thomas - Equipment Manager
MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE
Habiba Attah - Chairperson
Kingsley O. Bonsu - Vice Chairman
Naa Odofoley Nortey - Member
Nana Fosu Gyeabour - Member
Ama Brobbey Williams - MemberGNA