By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Jan. 29, GNA - Hilda Agbottha, one of the top female table tennis players in the country, has said, she is poised for the 2020 National Table Tennis season which commences with the Chairman’s Cup in February.

The budding table tennis player had risen steadily in Ghana's ranking and currently placed fourth on the table and had become a crucial component of the National team.

Speaking in an interview ahead of the Chairman's Cup, Agbottha remains optimistic about making the headlines once again especially having defeated top seed Celia Baah Danso which helped her team (Ghana Immigration Service) clinched the 2018/2019 Stanbic Bank National Table Tennis Championship.

"I am still preparing for the first championship and am looking to continue my good form having bagged two gold medals at the just ended Ghana University Sports Association (GUSA) Games.

“I ready for any challenge and I believe i would win the Chairman's trophy this time round," She said.

Agbottha is currently the 2018 PIPIRO National Table Tennis Championship runner up and also represented Ghana for the first time at the 2019 Table Tennis African Cup which was held in Lagos, Nigeria last August where she qualified to the round of 16 out of 64 players from the continent.

