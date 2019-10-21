news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA



Accra, Oct. 21, GNA - Mr. Kwabena Yaboah, president for the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has called on younger sports journalist and media practitioners to learn with humility from the older generations, who have held the mantle of sports journalism over the years.

Speaking at the induction service of the newly elected executives for SWAG, the veteran sports journalist said on any aspect of Journalism, there were older folks who had gone through the processes and would be of benefit to the new generation if they were willing to learn with humility and respect.

"Today the task of perfecting our distinguished Association continues and we thank the members for their conviction and feeling of certainty of our leadership.

"Nothing could be achieved without the collective interest of all of us, though we have different obligations at our various media houses, we have a collective agenda to broaden the frontiers of sports Journalism in Ghans and beyond.

"It is important for the younger generation to learn with humility and respect on the job from the older folks, who have been the bedrock to some of us.

"They have guided and mentored us to get this far,which we cannot take for granted" he said.

The newly elected executives comprised Mr Kwabena Yeboah, Mr Maurice Quansah, Madam Rosalind Amoh, Mr Charles Osei Assibey, Mr Thomas Boakye Agyemang, Mr Sometymer Otuo Acheampong and Mr Ohene Brenya are to lead the Association for the next four years.

GNA