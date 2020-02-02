news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 2, - GNA - The President of the Sports Writers’ Association of Ghana (SWAG) Mr. Kwabena Yeboah and General Secretary, Charles Osei Asibey, are in Budapest, Hungary for the 83rd Association of International Sports Press (AIPS) Congress and the 2nd AIPS Media Awards.



The duo would join the over 400 delegates who will converge at the Corinthian Hotel in Budapest for the 83rd AIPS Congress to engage with representatives from the World Athletics, International Judo Federation (IJF), International Swimming Federation (FINA), UEFA, International University Sports Federation (FISU), European Handball Federation (EHF) and the International Fair Play Committee of FIFA after the various continental meetings.

The Governor of Rivers State (Nigeria), Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (CON, GSSRS, POS), the IOC, the Olympic Channel, IFBB, FITEQ and the Hungarian Chess Federation would all have sessions with the Congress.

Key on the agenda for the Congress will be deliberation on investigative journalism, the gender gap in Sports media, Sports for Youth and the AIPS Young Reporters Programs.

While in Budapest, Mr. Yeboah and Mr. Osei Asibey are also expected to attend the 2nd AIPS Media Awards in Budapest where Sports Journalists selected from all over the world would be decorated for excellence in their job done for the year 2019.

SWAG has not missed out of recent AIPS Congresses where it has made significant contributions towards improving the work of the Sports Journalist.

The Association of International Sports Press (AIPS) Congress is the annual gathering of Sports Journalists across the world at one venue to deliberate on impacting sports development and improving on the profession of the Sports media.

GNA