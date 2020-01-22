news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 22, GNA - The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has constituted a five-member committee to select "SWAG Sports Journalist of the Year" for 2019.



Mr. Maurice Quansah - Editor of Graphic Sports and Vice President of SWAG would be the chairman Mr. Mathias Tibu – Vice Chairman, Mr. Jerome Otchere – Secretary, Miss Eva Otchere and Mr. Michael Katahena as members.

The Committee would receive and vet works of sports journalists presented to them and will forward shortlisted works to the executive council of SWAG for the final approval.

Members of SWAG across the country both Radio, Television, Print, Photo Journalists, Online and New Media are encouraged to submit their works to the secretary of the committee before February 25, 2020.

The SWAG Sports Journalist of the Year Award is one of the many innovations the Kwabena Yeboah led Executive Council of SWAG, had instituted to honour sports journalists who in the year under review have excelled in the discharge of their duties.

The SWAG Sports Journalist of the Year would be announced and decorated during the 45th SWAG Awards Ceremony in Accra.

GNA