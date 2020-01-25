news, story, article

By Stephen Asante, GNA



Kumasi, Jan. 25, GNA - Relegation-threatened King Faisal Babies were forced to a 1-1 draw game by visiting Elmina Sharks in their match day six fixture of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League (GPL), at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi, on Saturday.

The two sides approached the match aggressively in the first half, making it difficult for ball control and possessive football - a situation which made it hard for either of the two to create any clear-cut chances.

Faisal, on resumption of the second half, embarked on a swift counter-attack and in the process burly striker, Kwame Peprah, hit the target for the homers in the 46th minute, connecting home an Osman Ibrahim in-swinger.

It was a well-rehearsed goal which seemed to have unsettled the visitors in the initial stages, however, Sharks fought back to fetch the equalizer in the 70th minute courtesy Alhaji Mustapha.

Mustapha unleashed a pile driver to beat Faisal goalie, Moro Yussif, and subsequently, the match was thrown opened as both sides fought hard to take the lead unsuccessfully till the match ended.

