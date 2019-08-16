news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA

Accra, Aug. 16 GNA - Mr. Steve Johnson, a renowned Para-athlete and Disability Manager at Everton Football Club has paid a courtesy call Professor Peter Twumasi, Director General for National Sports Authority (NSA), aimed at helping to develop disability sports in Ghana.

According to Steve Johnson in an interview with GNA Sports, his visit to Ghana is not only to help develop disability sports, but also an opportunity to share ideas on how the young ones can make a career out of disability.

“It is really important to give my all in support of promoting disability sports in Ghana, aimed at changing people’s lives.

“My visit is not only to develop sports but also to help the young ones to know the avenues available to them and not be a burden in society, this partnership with Ghana would go a long way, as we have in the past invited the Amputee and Deaf football team to the UK for a tournament, to raise the profile of disability sports in Ghana.

“We have a huge football program at Everton and getting the disability team to come over and play on such a great facility is a huge honor, so I will urge the young once to make a career out of this sport because I have played football and volley ball to the highest level, which has really inspired people’s perception about disability, he advised.

Professor Twumasi, in congratulating Steve Johnson noted of Government’s support in helping disability sports in Ghana to grow to the level it deserves.

“This is a great gesture Steve Johnson is doing for Ghana and I must say that we are so much impressed with it and I can tell you that, Government is fully in support of your initiative and we would support in any way possible to see Ghana disability sports grow”.

In honor of Steve Johnson, an Amputee and Deaf football gala would be organized on Sunday 18th August, 2019 at the Accra sports stadium,

GNA