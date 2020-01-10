news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Jan. 10, GNA - Mrs. Akorfa Banson, Head of Marketing of StarTimes Ghana, has said the Ghana Premier League (GPL) will witness an improved viewing experienced with new technologies set to be infused.

StarTimes, Africa’s leading pay-TV operator on January 8, was awarded the GPL and FA Cup broadcasting rights over a five-year period by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in a deal worth $5.25million.

According to Mrs. Banson, StarTimes remains committed to investing in the local game and was poised to give an enhanced viewing quality.

“We have invested heavily in the latest sports broadcast solutions in order to bring the quality of our productions and the image of the GPL to international standards which includes virtual advertising, comprehensive sports analysis, augmented reality technology, 3D graphics, and virtual live presenter among other technological advancements,’’ she said at the press briefing.

Mrs. Banson said that StarTimes would invest $1million on production and $500,000 on promotion of the FA properties acquired by StarTimes.

“StarTimes would provide the biggest and most advanced production by far with at least eight cameras for matches which improve the viewing of fans, delivering all the actions and emotions of games,’’ she added.

She also revealed that over 30 million viewers are expected to experience the GPL across their platforms on the continent.

Meanwhile, StarTimes would broadcast at least three live games per match-day and 38 GPL matches in the first half of the season with all clubs given equal exposure.

