news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 29, GNA - StarTimes, a pay television broadcaster, has introduced premium content that is available through the broadcaster’s online video streaming service - StarTimes ON.



The latest move is to further drive the appeal for it’s over the top (OTT) business and also provide enriched experience for its local audience by providing premium content on the go.

Among the premium contents available on the App includes the new telenovela The Blood Sisters, the upcoming UEFA Europa League and German top tier soccer league the Bundesliga as well as the French Ligue 1.

In addition to this, subscribers can access Live TV, Video on Demand and short videos covering various content genres including news, sports, movies, series, music, entertainment, documentary, kids, religion, among others.

This is a significant development especially for telenovela and sports lovers as it promises subscribers the convenience of enjoying premium content anywhere at any time key in ensuring they do not miss out on an episode of their favorite telenovela The Blood Sisters or a soccer match especially now that Man United and Arsenal will be featuring in UEFA Europa League.

StarTimes ON application is compatible to the Android and iOS systems where one can download on Google Play and Apple App Store. The app features Standard Definition (SD), High Definition (HD) and Ultra High Definition (UHD) content providing access to live, replays and key highlights of the premium content at subscriber’s convenience.

The application is designed to be user friendly under 2G/ 3G or 4G networks. With the exemption of sports content which is accessed at an economical cost, the rest of the content including the over 70 local and international channels are available for free.

Some of the premium international channels available on StarTimes ON include Fox News, BBC World News, France 24, Bloomberg, AMC Movies, Fox Life, Passions TV, Baby TV, National Geographic, among others.

GNA