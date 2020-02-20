news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Feb. 21, GNA - Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited has launched the Standard Chartered Trophy (SC Trophy) 2020 Tournament fixed for Saturday, February 29, at the University of Ghana.

The "SC Trophy 2020 Tournament" is an international 5-aside football tournament, that provides Standard Chartered markets a platform from which to actively engage football fans and the Bank’s clients.

It is hinged on the Bank’s Liverpool FC sponsorship and an opportunity for Standard Chartered to reinforce the partnership with Liverpool FC. The tournament is in two parts, a local tournament in Ghana and a final tournament in the United Kingdom.

The winning team of the local tournament is flown to Anfield, the Home of Liverpool FC to join winners from other markets to play in the "Final tournament" to determine which team wins the Standard Chartered Trophy 2020.

With this, the Bank has invited selected client teams to compete at the Athletic Oval, University of Ghana, Legon, where it would be preceded with a soccer clinic for children at the same venue.

Madam Asiedua Addae, Head Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited, said ‘We are once again very thrilled to host this fun-filled interactive sporting tournament for our clients by leveraging on the Standard Chartered – Liverpool FC sponsorship. This year marks 10 years of sponsorship. We continue to make the dreams of many Ghanaians come true by providing a money-can’t-buy experience for our clients.”

Ghana had been participating in the SC Trophy Tournament since 2015 and provided the opportunity for staff, clients and media personalities to watch Liverpool FC home games at Anfield. Three client teams, winners of the local tournaments, GNPC in 2016, EIB Network in 2018 and Wilmar Africa in 2019 have competed in the ‘Finals’ at Anfield. The teams received coaching from Liverpool legends to prepare for the finals at the Liverpool Academy, visited Melwood, the training grounds of Liverpool FC, enjoyed a complete tour of Anfield, home of Liverpool FC and watched a home match.

Team Wilmar the reigning champions represented Ghana at the 2019 SC Trophy Finals in Anfield, home of Liverpool FC where they beat Team Hong Kong with a lone goal to emerge the winners.

GNA