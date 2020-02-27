news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA



Accra, Feb. 27, GNA - Standard Chartered (SC) Bank Ghana Limited has paired the 16 participating teams in a draw held yesterday ahead of the SC Road to Anfield Tournament scheduled for Saturday, February 29, at the University of Ghana, Legon.



The ‘SC Trophy 2020 Tournament’ draw held at the Bank’s Headquarters was to pair the 16 teams into four groups, where the winner of the competition gets the opportunity to travel to London to battle other teams and also watch Liverpool’s last home match game.

The SC Road to Anfield is an international 5 aside football tournament that provides Standard Chartered markets a platform from which to actively engage football fans and the Bank’s clients.

The competition is hinged on the Bank’s Liverpool FC sponsorship and an opportunity for Standard Chartered to reinforce the partnership with Liverpool FC. The tournament is in two parts, a local tournament in Ghana and a final tournament in the UK.

The winning team of the local tournament is flown to Anfield, the Home of Liverpool FC to join winners from other markets to play in the ‘Finals tournament’ to determine which team wins the Standard Chartered Trophy 2020.

With this, the Bank has invited 16 selected client teams to compete at the Athletic Oval, University of Ghana, Legon where it will be preceded with a soccer clinic for children at the same venue.

In Group A, Transmed will face Pricewill Ltd, Duraplast and Latter-Day Saint, whilst Ghana Specialty Fats are drawn alongside Bayport Savings and Loans, Interplast, and Sika Korabea in Group B.

Ayrton Drugs, Trassaco, Aviance Ghana and Total Ghana will face off in Group C with Comsys Ghana Ltd., Modec, Mohinani and Promasidor paired in Group D.

Asiedua Addae, Head Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited, said ‘We are once again very thrilled to host this fun-filled interactive sporting tournament for our clients by leveraging on the Standard Chartered – Liverpool FC sponsorship. This year marks 10 years of sponsorship. We continue to make the dreams of many Ghanaians come true by providing a money-can’t-buy experience for our clients.”

She wished the participating teams the best and encouraged them to put in their best in the competition which promises to be fun.

Team Wilmar the reigning champions represented Ghana at the 2019 SC Trophy Finals in Anfield, home of Liverpool FC where they beat Team Hong Kong with a lone goal to emerge the winners.

GNA