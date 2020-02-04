news, story, article

Budapest, Hungary, Feb. 4, GNA - Mr. Gianni Merlo - President of International Sports Press Association (AIPS) has said, sports journalists have no intentions of destroying the industry, but to clean it up.



He said sports journalists who undertake investigations do not have bad intentions of destroying sports or their country’s participation in international events, but to ensure that there was fair play and clean sports.

Speaking at the 83rd AIPS Congress in Budapest, Hungary, Mr. Merlo said sports was the only industry that generates millions of dollars each year and provide jobs to millions of people and therefore must be kept clean.

He said sports would lose investors if it continue to battle with betting, match fixing, doping bribery and corruption, which make its unclean.

“Sports must be clean to attract sponsors and business community, otherwise we may have problems of job losses, low investor confidence, therefore leading to social problems.

“We must have a clean industry. Results must be genuine and original. This is only to maintain our growth,” he added.

Mr. Merlo however cautioned sports journalists to be cautious in their work as investigative journalists.

“Investigative journalism takes time because we need to provide real proof to back our claims.

“You need time to get your facts right and this may even take five years. You must have the patience to get your facts right,” he said.

GNA