By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Feb. 19, GNA – The match-day 11 of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League (GPL) produced some interesting results across various league centres.

Ashantigold SC went top of the league after they defeated Dreams FC by a goal courtesy Abdulai Ibrahim, who struck late in the game.

A last-gasp effort by Samuel Bioh was enough to secure three points for Aduana Stars as they edged Kotoko at the NAB I Park in a game, which produced some fascinating moments especially with both sides playing with 10 men for most parts of the first half.

Karela United were held at home by resurgent Hearts of Oak while Elmina Sharks recorded a 1-0 victory against struggling Ebusua Dwarfs.

Medeama SC delivered a superb away performance as they defeated Inter Allies 2-1 while Eleven Wonders and WAFA played a 1-1 draw at the Techiman Park.

The match day 11 would continue on Thursday with Great Olympics, host Berekum Chelsea, Bechem United would face Liberty Professionals while King Faisal take on Legon Cities.

