By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Bolgatanga, Sept 3, GNA – The Organizing Committee of the Second Cycle Inter-regional Sports Festival has appealed to major stakeholders for support to enable the Committee to organize the impending sports festival to be hosted in the Upper East Region.

The Second Cycle Inter-regional Sports Festival is a sports competition organized every two years to afford students in the senior and technical schools across the regions to compete in the various sports disciplines to unearth their talents and foster friendship and good relationship among the schools.

Speaking to the media in Bolgatanga about the preparation, Mr Ababu Afelbeik, the Regional Chairman of the Upper East Schools and Colleges Sports Federation, said the federation had financial challenges, making the work of the Organizing Committee very difficult.

Mr. Afelbeik, who is also the Headmaster of the Bolgatanga Senior High School (Big Boss), said the government which was to release money for the event had not done, and the head office of the Physical Education was battling with financial issues and could not afford to the assist them.

The Chairman, recently elected the National Vice President of the Ghana Athletics Federation, said 270 students from the region would be taking part in the competition and had been in camp since July 13, to prepare for the event but were faced with financial challenges.

He said the committee at a point had to feed the students with only gari and yaazi , a mixture of groundnut flour and spices and could not even afford to give them money for transport to go back home when the situation became unbearable.

The coaches were depending on their individual accounts for feeding and other needs, making the preparation very tedious and inconvenient.

Mr. Afelbeik stated that through Madam Tangoba Abayage, the Regional Minister, the Committee wrote letters and sent to all 15 Municipal and District Assemblies in the region to support the competition but had no response from them.

He also said after the hosting right was given to the region after the last edition in Cape Coast in the Central Region, the Committee met with all the 15 Members of Parliament in the region to appeal to them for support but none of them has responded positively.

He said the committee had also appealed to other institutions, corporate bodies and individuals for support but had received nothing except Shaanxi Mining Company, a Chinese Mining firm in region , which had agreed to construct one volleyball court for the region.

Mr. Alexis Avero, the Chairman of the Technical Committee of the Organizing Committee, said most of the pitches and logistics especially the handgames aspects were unavailable as they were not in good shape due to lack of resources to work on them.

Mr Mahammadu Azonko, the Chairman of the Regional Organizing Committee, stated that sports was the discipline that could sell the potentials of the region to the other regions and the world and therefore appealed to all the Assemblies, the MPs, the private sector and other philanthropists to support the committee to organize the competition as well as prepare the students representing the region to perform well and make the region proud.

The competition, which would officially start on September 13 and end on September 22, 2019, would witness 2,500 students across the Second Cycle institutions in the Country to battle for medals in 10 disciplines, soccer, volleyball, hockey, handball, basketball, badminton, netball, table tennis, fencing and athletics.

