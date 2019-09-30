news, story, article

By Stephen Appiah, GNA



Accra, Sept. 30, GNA - The Southern Command of the Ghana Army, has emerge the overall winners of the March and Shoot Competition 2019 organised by the Ghana Army as an activity to climax its week-long celebration.

The week-long celebration which started on September 20 to 29, was under the theme; “Ghana Army- providing Security for National Development”.

The week-long celebrations aimed at boosting morale to reinforce team building among personnel and to showcase the Ghana Army’s achievement over the years.

The five participation commands who were battling for this year’s competition ultimate were Southern Command, Central Command, Northern Command, Army Training Command and Support Service Brigadier.

The activities included firing plates, obstacle crossing, and others.

After hours of display, Southern Command emerged the champions with total points of 228.3 and were awarded a trophy, certificate and an undisclosed amount of money for their efforts. Central Command placed second with 205.55 points whiles Support Service Command came third with 173.75 points.

Sergeant Emmanuel Appiah Koli from the Southern Command, won the best individual male firer award after firing five out of the five plates. Support Service Brigadia won the Best Obstacle Course award as well as the Best Navigation Team award.

Speaking after the event held at the Teshie Gallery Range in Accra, Mr. Albert Kan-Dapah, the Minister of National Security said the competition was a step in the right direction towards the achievement of Ghana Army training objectives.

"I will urge other services in the Armed Forces and other security services in the country to emulate this initiative by the Ghana Army. This will assist and prepare all the agencies to collaborate to confront any threat,’’ he said.

The Minister said it was important for the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to be abreast with the current development of security across the globe.

"The emerging trend of instability as a result of civil conflict and also the threat of violent extremism and terrorism in Africa constitute the wakeup call for the GAF to continue to train and train effectively to sharpen your skills to better the security of the nation.

As military personnel, I want to urge you to remain disciplined at all times, it is important to remain disciplined because, the people of Ghana depend on your professionalism, loyalty and your dedication towards the defence and security of the country", he said.

