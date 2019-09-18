news, story, article

By Stephen Appiah, GNA

Accra, Sept. 18, GNA - The Southern Command of the Ghana Armed Forces, has commenced a two-day Inter-Unit Drill Competition for 2019 for Units under its Command to sharpen the foot and rifle drill of soldiers.

The competition would also aim at providing the basis for general military discipline.

The units, which are battling for supremacy in the competition are; 1st Battalion of Infantry, 64 Infantry Regiment, 153 Armoured Regiment, 48 Engineer Regiment.

The others are 2nd Battalion of Infantry, 5th Battalion of Infantry, and Southern Command Camp.

Lieutenant Colonel Emmanuel K. Appiah, Commanding Officer of 48 Engineer, Southern Command, said the competition would enhance teamwork among a body troop.

“This competition will improve on the troops turnout and finally, to develop the leadership skills of officers and Non-Commission Officers (NCOs)”, he said.

He appreciated officers representing the various units for their sacrifices and relentless efforts in projecting the unyielding spirits of their respective units and wished them well in the competition.

The two-day competition, which began on Tuesday, September 17, ended on Wednesday, September 19 at the 48 Engineer Regiment, Wajir Barracks.

GNA