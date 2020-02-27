news, story, article

Koforidua(E/R),Feb. 27, GNA - The Eastern Regional Football Association(RFA) is to organise a two- day education seminar for all football coaches in the region from the 3rd to 4th of March 2020 in Koforidua.

The two-day event will see participants attend conference and engage in field activities at the Ghana Senior High School (GHANASS) park, Koforidua.

The aim of the exercise is to build the capacity of football coaches in the region to upgrade their knowledge to reflect the evolving dynamics in modern methodology football training and development of players.

The RFA is therefore encouraging all coaches in division two, division three , juvenile and women football to utilise the opportunity to learn new techniques in the game.

The seminar would be hosted by the RFA Chairman, Mr Linford Boadu Asamoah, with speakers such as D. Kofi Koranteng, a UEFA license coach from the United Kingdom(UK).

He has built experience over the years with teams such as Gimel Football Academy, UK as the Manager, Uxbridge FC, UK as Assistant Reserve Team Manager, Egham Town FC, UK as Co- Manager for the first team.

The national under 20 team coach, Abdul Karim Zito will also be at the seminar as a resource person.

