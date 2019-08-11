news, story, article

Accra, Aug 11, GNA - SoccaBet Company Limited, one of the leading betting companies in Ghana, has held its fifth ‘massive promo raffle’ this year to reward it customers.



The raffle has been rewarding each of the lucky winners of the last four editions with a Renault KWID car in its Massive Promo to the lucky winner.

A raffle held at SoccaBet’s Head Office in Accra in the presence of the media and officials of the Gaming Commission saw punter with pseudo name ‘GODFADA 12’ and known in real life as Shamsu Halid, a resident of Accra emerging as the lucky winner out of five selected contestants.

The five were selected out of a random spin from all punters who had placed a bet for GHȼ20 or beyond in the month of July.

The five picked from the random spin made it to the wheel of fortune with each of the five winning a prize for respective positions placed.

The company rewarded the second and third runner up YS MORGAN and BILLE42 with GH¢300 and GH¢150 vouchers respectively whilst 93PERCIVAL and MENOZER also walked away with GH¢100 and GH¢100 vouchers respectively.

An excited Halid said he was grateful to SoccaBet for changing his fortunes and urged other customers to partake in the massive promo.

“I didn’t expect this, but all the same I’m very grateful and I urge all my friends to keep trying and luck will favour them one day.”

Halid, known by his pseudo name as GODFADA12 now joins Sulley1990, Dekoko and Yankey100, as the five lucky winners of the Renault KWID, in the Massive Promo, with five more lucky names to add up to the list.

Customers can earn an automatic entry into the monthly draw when they place a bet with GHȼ20 or above on SoccaBet's online platform.

GNA