By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Aug. 14, GNA - Six energetic maltavators will be representing Ghana at this year’s Pan African edition of the Maltavator Challenge show billed to be aired in a fortnight.

The six maltavators, made up of four males and two females would be competing contestants from Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Ethiopia and Nigeria for the ultimate cash prize of $20,000.

Ghana’s squad is made up of Akumba Baba Solomon, a student in Sports Science at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Emmanuel Gyefa a Police Officer from Kumasi, Ibrahim Abdul-Hateef, an actor and model, Juliana Aventiwin Akuka.

The rest are Precious Appiah, who is a beautician and network marketer, and Richard Elorm Kuevorme a personal trainer from the Volta region.

According to Mr. Elorm Kuevorme, he entered the Maltavator Challenge to show the world what he was capable of and believes his strongest attribute is the way his body adapts to any challenge.

The show will be guided by news presenters, Nigerian MTV VJ, Ehiz Okoeguale, and Ghanaian TV and radio personality, Regina Van-Helvert.

Each contestant will tackle a series of challenges set to test their physical strength and mental agility, to see who has the can-do attitude to win the $20K USD grand prize.

