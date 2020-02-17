news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Feb. 17, GNA - Seven Great Princess Academy, has ended its three-day Sports Festival at the Dansoman Campus in Accra.

The festival was aimed at promoting healthy living among the students and to unearth talents for the school.

The 28th annual Sports Festival held at the Dansoman Campus of the school, witnessed over 200 sporting talents from the Primary, Junior and Senior High, battling for honours in basketball, athletics, scrabble among others.

In the Primary division contested by the males and females, it was the Laterbiokoshie branch of the school that emerged winners with 1980 points followed by the hosts with 1560. The students participated in activities including Sack Race and Musical chairs.

In the athletics, Scrabble, Basketball, and table tennis competition, the Senior high School emerged winners with a total score of 380 with Lartebiorkorshie Junior High School and Dansoman JHS of the school tying with 350 points on second.

At the end of the just ended 2020 Seven Great Sports festival,

Mickey Amponsah and Elizabeth Oduro were named the best basketball players.

In athletics, Samuel Frimpong and Evelyn Solomon emerged the best whilst Jude Oniti and Mercy Mensah were adjudged the best scrabble players with Yusif Amadu and Rachel Obielo picked the best table tennis accolade.

The headmaster of Seven Great Princess Academy SHS, Bright Salume believes a healthy life produces a sound mind adding that, the sports festival affords students the opportunity to train and unearth hidden talents for the nation.

“After this, academic activities continue. This event brings a healthy rivalry among the schools and this year’s Sports day has seen a great improvement.” He mentioned

The headmaster advised the students to persevere, endure and abide by the rules of the game saying “that makes an athlete.”

