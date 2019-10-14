news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA



Accra, Oct. 13. GNA - Senegal has been crowned winner of the 2019 West African Football Championship (WAFU) by beating Ghana 3:1 on penalties, after a goalless draw game in regulation time.

The game, which produced two goals in extra time with a goal each from Badji Yousssouph for Senegal in the 110th minute and an equalizer from Ghana's Joseph Esso in the 112th minute to push the game to penalty shootouts.

Ghana failed to win the coveted trophy for the third successive time after Augustin Okrah, Mohammed Fatawu and Blay Justice gave the Senegalese the advantage by missing from the penalty shoot outs as Kane El Hadji, Abdoulaye Ba and Diop Djibril scored to win the day for Senegal.

Ghana, the defending champions for the championship reserved for only homegrown players were hoping to win for the third straight time but luck eluded them as Senegal proved much stronger

GNA