Accra, March 9, GNA - Swimmers from Senegal were a delight to watch as they put up a splendid performance at the 7th Africa Zone Two Swimming Championship held at the Bukom International Pool, in Accra.



The swimmers demonstrated their prowess in freestyle, backstroke, and medleys to sweep the highest number of medals at the Championship.

Senegal amassed 19 gold medals, 13 silver, nine bronze totaling 41 medals; whilst Nigeria was second with seven gold medals, 11 silver and nine bronze making 27 medals; with Ghana at third position with three gold, seven silver and 13 bronze adding up to 23 medals.

Mali was fourth with three gold medals, one silver, and seven bronze medals making a total of six medals, whilst Cameroun had two gold, three silver to make five medals at fifth, then Niger only managed one bronze medals.

The final day of the championship was climaxed with a sports tourism event at the Aqua Safari Resort where there was an open water race, which was dominated by the Senegalese.

GNA