By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Feb. 20, GNA - Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Thursday launched the 2020 Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Ghana’s Fastest Human (GFH), aimed at unearthing talents to represent the nation at international competitions.

The event held at the Media Centre of the Accra Sports Stadium, saw prominent personalities including the former Minister of Youth and Sports Ahmed Mustapha present.

Nana Bediatuo Asante commended the GNPC, the headline sponsor, and the other sponsors of the annual national sprint championship, which is in its 7th year.

He pledged the government’s continued support for the project, which is a successful example of a public-private partnership (PPP) initiative, with the national oil company as Headline and Clothing sponsor.

Miss Cormen Bruce Annan, the Corporate Affairs Manager of GNPC on behalf of Dr. K. K. Sarpong, CEO of GNPC said, “we were motivated by the principal objective of the project, which is to unearth talents and nurture them to represent Ghana at the 2020 Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo, Japan.”

The GNPC started sponsoring the initiative in 2014 and Ms. Bruce Annan praised Reks Brobbey, the brain behind the initiative, for being a passionate person and a man of integrity in what he engages in.

So far, only Joseph Amoah has qualified for this year’s Olympic Games and Ms. Bruce Annan was hopeful more athletes would qualify to the quadrennial biggest sporting event.

Brobbey, the CEO of GFH project, expressed appreciation to his team working tirelessly to the success of the project, the Headline Sponsors and all supporting corporate entities on board to back the competition.

Brobbey, an Olympian said, the GFH was his biggest achievement in life and that, he has been able to hold the fort for seven consecutive times.

“We are encouraged by the results that this project has achieved so far, and we are committed to working towards ensuring that this year’s event makes it more memorable. And to our sponsors, led by GNPC, we say ‘Thank you.”

The Life Patron and Chairperson of GFH, Nana Nagai Kasa VIII, the Paramount Chief of Agomenda believe the Brobbey’s initiative will grow and succeed adding that, Ghana can win ten medals and beyond at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.





Anslem Ray Sowah, the Managing Director of Ghana Commercial Bank, called for the support of the GFH saying, Ghana can win gold at the Olympic Games.

He wished the athletes well in the upcoming GFH competition which starts on Saturday, February 29 in Tamale.

Dr. Owusu Ansah on behalf of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, commended Brobbey, the organisers and sponsors for the work done saying “Ghana’s Fastest Human is an enviable project and the Minister is proud. This can help athletes in the future.”

The maiden edition of the Ghana’s Fastest Human project was held in 2013. The championship has produced many talents, some of who have represented and won medals for the country at the international level.

The annual championships are held across the country, with the regions grouped into zones. The first of the 2020 Championship will be held at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, Tamale on February 29, the second meet on Saturday, March 14 in Cape Coast, followed by the Accra Open on Saturday, May 23 at the University of Ghana with the grand finale scheduled for the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi on Saturday, June 20.

At the end of the competition, a group of talented sprinters the championship produces, are put on a one-year residential training programme.

