Accra, March 3, GNA - The Street Children Empowerment Foundation (SCEF) in collaboration with Box Office Promotion will stage a boxing extravaganza at the Usher Fort on Saturday, March 28.



Mr. Paul Semeh, Executive Director of the SCEF told the media at a press conference, on Tuesday, that they were pleased to be operating in a community of less privileged, but highly talented and aggressive people.

He said the people of James Town love boxing very much so the SCEF was using the pugilistic sport to promote healthy living and empower children to use their skills and God-given talent to develop and become respected citizens of Ghana.

He said SCEF aims at giving children a solid and sound foundation especially in education,

“Everyone can do something special, everybody has a talent, and we are here to unearth talents and groom them to become champions,” he said.

“Boxing is the biggest thing in James Town and we want to support the people to produce more world champions,” he added.

Mr. Alex Ntiamoah Chief Executive Officer of Box Office, who is also an Executive Member of the Greater Accra Boxing Association (GABA), congratulated SCEF on their celebration and promised to support the programme on March 28.

Announcing the pairing for the fight, Mr. Ntiamoah said Michael Nelson would fight Emmanuel Laryea in a Light Flyweight fray, with Yusif Saidu taking on Emmanuel Sackey in a Super Featherweight clash, as well as other exciting amateur bouts featuring boxers from Black Panthers Club, Akotoku Academy, Discipline Boxing Club, Attoh Quarshie, Bronx Gym among others.

