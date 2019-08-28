news, story, article

Rabat, Aug. 28, GNA - Shakul Samed failed to progress to the finals of the Men’s 81Kg Heavyweight, after a defeat on Wednesday, at the Al Amal Sports Center in Rabat, Morocco, at the 2019 African Games.

Samed, needed a win to advance to the finals, that would have at least granted him silver or bronze medal, but was defeated by Pita Kabeji Peter of Congo in the semi finals.

He lost 4-1 in a contest that was dominated by the Congolese.

However for making it to the semi finals, Samed is guaranteed a bronze medal for his efforts.

Prior to the semi final bout, he defeated Jean Jovet Nicol of Seychelles 5-0 and defeated Kaonga Mbachi of Zambia 3-2.

GNA