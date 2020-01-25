news, story, article

By Simon Asare



Accra, Jan. 25, GNA – Accra Great Olympics recorded their second win of the season when they defeated Inter Allies 1-0 in a match-day six encounter played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

A solitary strike from Philip Nii Cudjoe Sackey on the half hour mark was enough for the Wonder Club, as they climbed to 11th position on the league log with Inter Allies dropping into the relegation zone.

Great Olympics started the game on the front foot dominating play in every area of the field and created some good chances but Inter Allies goalie George Apronti delivered some superb saves to deny the home side.

Apronti after his impressive display in the opening minutes of the half suffered an injury in the 20th minute mark and was replaced by Augustus Ofori Nyarko.

The Wonder Club deservedly took the lead on the 30th minute mark through Philip Nii Cudjoe Sackey whose ferocious strike went past Inter Allies substitute goalie.

Inter Allies responded very well after going a goal down and Kingsley Braye could have restored parity for the away side but his effort came off the goal post with Olympics goalie Joshua Opoku beaten.

Inter Allies captain Victorien Adje Adebayor had a glorious opportunity to draw his side level on the stroke of half time but his shot narrowly went wide.

The second half begun with Inter Allies playing some delightful football as they searched for the equalizer but the Olympics defence stood firm.

The game saw some good attacking incursions from both sides but Inter Allies come close past the hour mark but once some heroic defending from Great Olympics kept their lead intact.

The pressure from Inter Allies was relentless but Great Olympics held on to their lead to secure all three points.

GNA