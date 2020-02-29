news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Feb. 29, GNA - Kumasi Asante Kotoko came back from a goal down to beat Bechem United 3-1 in a matchday 12 encounter played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

A goal each from Martin Antwi, Augustine Okrah and Ibrahim Moro secured maximum points for the Porcupine Warriors who go joint top of the league log together with Ashantigold who have a game in hand.

Konkoni Hafiz Wontah scored the consolation goal for the Hunters.

Kotoko started the game on the front foot and should have taken the lead in the fifth minute but Bechem United goalkeeper Asempa Prince produced an impressive save to deny Kotoko striker William Ooku Mensah.

Bechem United weathered the early storm of pressure from the Porcupine Warriors as Hafiz Wontah Konkoni broke the deadlock for Hunters on the 20th minute mark when he headed in from close range.

There was drama in the 31st minute when Referee Kenny Padi overturned a penalty he initially awarded Kotoko to the disappointment of the Kotoko fans.

But Kotoko pulled parity four minutes later when Antwi converted from close range as Moro's cross was too hot to handle for the Bechem United goalkeeper.

The pressure for the Porcupine Warriors was relentless after pulling parity and deservedly went ahead in added time first half as Okrah converted from close range when Moro's cross was once again too hot to handle for Bechem goalie.

Kotoko started the second in blistering fashion playing some impressive football with some silky touches.

Justice Blay and William Opoku Mensah had their efforts at goal come off the cross bar.

Kotoko got their cushion goal when Moro struck a beautiful free-kick in the 58th minute to delight of the teaming supporters.

Bechem United were handed some chances in the second half but Kotoko goalkeeper Kwame Baah delivered some impressive saves to reserve Kotoko's lead.

The game was very cagey and saw some end to end action in the late stages but Kotoko held on to secure all three points.

GNA