By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Jan. 3, GNA - Kumasi Asante Kotoko continued the remarkable start to the season after recording a 3-1 away victory against Legon Cities FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

A brace from Emmanuel Gyamfi and a goal from Augustine Okrah ensured Kotoko secured three points to go top of the league with six points from two matches. Greek striker Papadopoulos Panayotis scored the consolation for the home side.

The game started with some early attacking exchanges between the two sides but Kotoko created the decent chances but were not able to capitalize on their early pressure.

The home side responded very well playing some good football and deservedly went ahead on the 10th minute mark through the Greek import, Papadopoulos after he tapped in from close range after some good work from Sulley Sadick on the left flank.

Kotoko responded very well after going a goal down but lacked potency upfront as Legon Cities defence curtailed their incursions.

Augustine Okrah restored parity for the Porcupine Warriors on the 33rd minute mark as he was beautifully teed up by Songne Yacouba as he calmly lifted the ball past Fatawu Dauda.

The game was indeed exciting with some impressive counter-attacking football as they game went into recess with both sides scoring a goal each.

Yacouba should have put Kotoko in the lead on the 48th minute mark but his effort from five yards was feeble as Fatawu Dauda gathered safely.

Emmanuel Gyamfi scored the second goal for Kotoko four minutes later when he bounced on a defensive error and struck the ball past Fatawu Dauda.

Gyamfi got his second on the night minutes later after heading in from close range after some good work from Yacouba on the left flank.

Kotoko dominated the game afterwards and Yacouba should have scored the fourth for the Porcupine Warriors but Fatawu Dauda delivered a superb save to deny the striker.

The home side tried to get back in the game but Kotoko proved too strong as the held on to secure three points.

