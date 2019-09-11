news, story, article

By Stephen Appiah, GNA



Accra, Sept. 11, GNA - Moroccan side, RS Berkane has arrived in Ghana ahead of their crucial first leg encounter against Ghana’s Ashantigold in this year’s Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) confederation Cup on Saturday at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.



RS Berkane arrived with a 38-man contingent and are currently lodging at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Kumasi.

According to information gathered by GNA Sports, the Moroccan giants would travel to Obuasi on Friday, where they will have their final training session before the kick off on Saturday.

The Oranges were among the eleven teams who received a bye to the first round of the competition after losing the finals to Zamelek in the 2018-19 edition.

Ashantigold, Ghana’s sole representative in the CAF Confederation Cup would be chasing a convincing win at home to make the second leg a mere formality away.

GNA