By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Jan. 19, GNA - Accra Hearts of Oak delivered a superb second half performance to defeat Liberty Professionals 2 - 1 at the Carl Reindorf Park, Dansoman, on Sunday.

Goals from Benard Arthur and Kofi Kordzi late in the second was enough to deliver all three pionts for the Phobians.

Micheal Sefah scored the consolation goal for the scentific soccer lads.

Liberty Proffesionals started the game in blistering fashion and opened the scoring in the first five minute through Micheal Sefah, whose towering header went past Hearts goalkeeper Richard Attah.

Hearts responded very well after going a goal down as they mounted pressure on the Liberty Professionals defence.

Joseph Esso was handed a glorious opportunity on the 20th minute mark, but failed as goalkeeper Shaibu Ganiwu delivered a fantastic save to deny the Hearts goal poacher.

The pressure was relentless from the away side but the Liberty defence stood firm and curtailed the attacking prowess of the Phobians.

Hearts created all the decent chances in the half, but the game went into recess with Liberty Professionals in the lead.

The Phobians started the game on the front foot and substitute Daniel Afriyie who came in for injured Obeng Junior nearly opened the scoring on the 47th minute mark, but his header from close range went wide.

Hearts couldn't make their dominance count and Liberty Professionals winger Elvis Kyei Baffour nearly doubled the lead for the home side but goalkeeper Richard Arthur pulled of a magnificent save.

Substitute Benard Arthur restored parity for the Phobians when he pounced on a lose ball and headed home for Hearts.

Kofi Kordzi scored the winner for the Phobians on the 87th minute mark with a ferecious strike after he was beautifully teed up by Benard Arthur.

Hearts held on to secure all three pionts.

GNA