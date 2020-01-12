Accra, Jan. 12, GNA - Herewith results
of the Ghana Premier League matches after week three.
Sat: Dansoman: Liberty 1-1 Medeama
Elvis Kyei Baffour Nana Kofi Babil
Kumasi: Kotoko 0-1 Chelsea FT
Kofi Owusu
Accra: Hearts 2-1. Dwarfs
Joseph Esso. Robert Hammond
Kofi Kordzi
Dormaa: Aduana 2-1 King Faisal
Yaya Mohammed 2* Osman Ibrahim
Tarkwa: Karela 2-1 Inter
Franklin Osei Victorien Adebayor
Ofosu Abega
Bechem: Bechem 1-0 Olympics
Prince Adu
Dawu: Dreams 0-0 Legon Cities
Obuasi: Ashgold 2-0 Wonders
Emmanuel Owusu
Mark Agyekum
Elmina: Sharks 0-0 WAFA
GNA