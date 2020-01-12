news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 12, GNA - Herewith results of the Ghana Premier League matches after week three.



Sat: Dansoman: Liberty 1-1 Medeama

Elvis Kyei Baffour Nana Kofi Babil

Kumasi: Kotoko 0-1 Chelsea FT

Kofi Owusu

Accra: Hearts 2-1. Dwarfs

Joseph Esso. Robert Hammond

Kofi Kordzi

Dormaa: Aduana 2-1 King Faisal

Yaya Mohammed 2* Osman Ibrahim

Tarkwa: Karela 2-1 Inter

Franklin Osei Victorien Adebayor

Ofosu Abega

Bechem: Bechem 1-0 Olympics

Prince Adu

Dawu: Dreams 0-0 Legon Cities

Obuasi: Ashgold 2-0 Wonders

Emmanuel Owusu

Mark Agyekum

Elmina: Sharks 0-0 WAFA

GNA