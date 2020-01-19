news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 19, GNA - Herewith results of the Ghana Premier League matches played over the weekend at all the league centers.

Sat: Obuasi: Ashgold 0-1 Chelsea

Kofi Owusu

Kumasi: Kotoko 2-0 Dwarfs

Matthew Anim

Richard Arthur

Accra: Inter Allies 1-1 WAFA

Victorien Adebayor Eric Asomani

Dormaa: Aduana 2-0 Legon Cities

Yaya Mohammed

Noah Martey

Tarkwa: Karela 1-1 King Faisal

Kwame Boateng Mustapha Mohammed

Dawu: Dreams 1-0 Medeama

Ibrahim Abdulai

Elmina: Sharks 1-1 Olympics

Benjamin Boateng Sule Ibrahim

Dansoman: Liberty 1-2 Hearts

Sefa Micheal Bernard Authur

Kofi kodzi

Bechem: Bechem 0-0 Wonders (Monday)

GNA