Accra, Jan. 19, GNA - Herewith results of the Ghana Premier League matches played over the weekend at all the league centers.
Sat: Obuasi: Ashgold 0-1 Chelsea
Kofi Owusu
Kumasi: Kotoko 2-0 Dwarfs
Matthew Anim
Richard Arthur
Accra: Inter Allies 1-1 WAFA
Victorien Adebayor Eric Asomani
Dormaa: Aduana 2-0 Legon Cities
Yaya Mohammed
Noah Martey
Tarkwa: Karela 1-1 King Faisal
Kwame Boateng Mustapha Mohammed
Dawu: Dreams 1-0 Medeama
Ibrahim Abdulai
Elmina: Sharks 1-1 Olympics
Benjamin Boateng Sule Ibrahim
Dansoman: Liberty 1-2 Hearts
Sefa Micheal Bernard Authur
Kofi kodzi
Bechem: Bechem 0-0 Wonders (Monday)
GNA