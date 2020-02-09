news, story, article

By Stephen Asante, GNA

Kumasi, Feb. 09, GNA - Relegation-threatened King Faisal Babies needed a last minute goal to clinch a 1-1 draw game with visiting WAFA S/C in a match day nine encounter of the Ghana Premier League, at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi, on Wednesday.

The fixture almost turned out to be another sad day for Alhaji Grunsah's Faisal as they were caught in a lot of comedy of errors - perhaps in their attempt to make amends for their disappointing run in the 2019/2020 League.

After an uneventful first half, the two combatants came into the second half with varied tactics to gain the upperhand, but it was WAFA who opened the scoring from a spot-kick in the 69th minute.

Skipper Abubakari Ibrahim beat Faisal goalie, Yussif Moro, to take the lead for the visitors after Eric Asamany was fouled in the 18-yard box for a penalty.

The homers came back strongly to level the scoring on the stroke of full time via a penalty kick which was converted by Mustapha Mohammed, following a foul on substitute Samuel Moya.

Faisal goalie, Moro, nearly gave away another cheap goal in the extra time, but WAFA's Sampson Agyapong failed to punish the homers for that blunder.

