news, story, article

Accra, March 12, GNA - The registration for the 2020 Kwahu Easter Marathon is expected to commence on Monday, March 16, across selected centers in the country.



The much-awaited registration, is to allow qualified and interested athletes to officially join the competition, which has at stake a total of GHC 30, 000 prize money for winners.

A statement signed by Mr. Edward Boahen - Operations Manager of Medivents Consult - Organizers of the event said, interested and qualified athletes can access the registration forms on www.kwahumarathon.com or pick forms at the front desk of Asempa FM, Ghana News Agency (GNA), Life FM (Nkawkaw), GOIL Filling Station at Nkawkaw, Atibie, and main gate of the Accra Sports Stadium.

It added that forms can also be accessed at the head office of the Kwahu Traditional Council (KTC) and Hi FM all in Mpraeso.

According to the statement, the exercise would last for 24 days, as it is expected to end on April 7, four clear days before the event.

This would enable organizers to scrutinise the forms and contact the registered athletes.

It said all athletes must go through the above-mentioned registration process to ensure their qualification and participation in the event.

The 3rd Edition of the Kwahu Easter Marathon is fixed for Saturday, April from Nkawkaw to the forecourt of the Kwahu Traditional Council (KTC).

It would cover a distance of 21 kilometers with over 1,000 athletes expected to participate.

The Kwahu Easter Marathon is being sponsored by MTN, GOIL, Ghana Gas Company, Ashfoam, Elbee Appliances, Golden Tree Chocolate, ASKY Airlines, Vaettel Natural Mineral Water, Street Sense Organisation, Teikma Sports, Promasidor Ghana Limited, Valbona, MJ Grand Hotel, with Asempa FM as the official media partner.

GNA