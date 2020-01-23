news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 23, GNA - The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed referee Emmanuel Eshun as the central referee for the sixth week league game between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, January 26.



He would be assisted by Dawsa Peter and Bawa Haruna on lines one and two respectively with George Mawuli as the fourth referee.

Mr. Andrews Tamakloe Tamakloe would act as the Match Commissioner.

Below are the other Match officials for the remaining matches Match

Match: Olympics Vs Inter allies (Saturday)

Venue: Accra Sports Stadium

Referee: Obed Kwagyan Danquah

Asst 1: Balonguila Stephen

Asst 2: Paul Dosu

4th Ref: Maxwell Hansen

Match Commissioner: Samuel Oduro-Nyarko

Match: KING FAISAL Vs ELMINA SHARKS (Saturday)

Venue: Kumasi Sports Stadium

Referee: Tampuri Emmanuel

Asst 1: David Addico

Asst 2: Isaac Odoom

4th Ref: Abdulai Ibrahim

Match Commissioner: James Adjei

Match: LEGON CITIES VS BECHEM UNITED (Friday – 7pm)

Venue: Accra Sports Stadium

Referee: Christopher Asante

Asst 1: John Nyavor

Asst 2: Alex Osam

4th Ref: Patrick Okyere

Match Commissioner: A.S Seidu

Match: BEREKUM CHELSEA VS ADUANA STARS (Saturday)

Venue: Berekum

Referee: Alphonso Atiapa

Asst 1: Dakura Soglo A.

Asst 2: Gilbert Adom Mensah

4th Ref: Clement Kwame Nkuah

Match Commissioner: Kwesi Asante Boateng

Match: EBUSUA DWARFS VS DREAMS FC (Saturday)

Venue: Cape Coast

Referee: Opoku Arhin Gabriel

Asst 1: Richard Appiah

Asst 2: Isaac Opoku Antwi

4th Ref: Selorm Kpormegba

Match Commissioner: Charles Darkwah

Match: TECHIMAN EKLEVEN WONDERS VS KARELA (Saturday)

Venue: Techiman

Referee: Eric Owusu Prempeh

Asst 1: Sulemana Salau Deen

Asst 2: Mumuni Fuseini

4th Ref: Jones Akubiem

Match Commissioner: J.B Yakubu

Match: WAFA VS LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS (Friday)

Venue: Sogakope

Referee: Maxwell Owusu

Asst 1: Emmanuel Dei

Asst 2: Jasper Adenyo

4th Ref: Desmond Abbey

Match Commissioner: GTSK. Inkum

Match: MEDEAMA VS ASHANTIGOLD (Saturday)

Venue: Tarkwa

Referee: Eso Doh Morrison

Asst 1: Ato Yawson

Asst 2: Kofi Nyarko Bakai

4th Ref: Ali Musah

Match Commissioner: Annan Lomotey

GNA