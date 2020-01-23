Accra, Jan. 23, GNA - The Ghana Football
Association (GFA) has appointed referee Emmanuel Eshun as the central referee
for the sixth week league game between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko at
the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, January 26.
He would be assisted by Dawsa Peter and Bawa Haruna on lines one and two respectively with George Mawuli as the fourth referee.
Mr. Andrews Tamakloe Tamakloe would act as the Match Commissioner.
Below are the other Match officials for the remaining matches Match
Match: Olympics Vs Inter allies (Saturday)
Venue: Accra Sports Stadium
Referee: Obed Kwagyan Danquah
Asst 1: Balonguila Stephen
Asst 2: Paul Dosu
4th Ref: Maxwell Hansen
Match Commissioner: Samuel Oduro-Nyarko
Match: KING FAISAL Vs ELMINA SHARKS (Saturday)
Venue: Kumasi Sports Stadium
Referee: Tampuri Emmanuel
Asst 1: David Addico
Asst 2: Isaac Odoom
4th Ref: Abdulai Ibrahim
Match Commissioner: James Adjei
Match: LEGON CITIES VS BECHEM UNITED (Friday – 7pm)
Venue: Accra Sports Stadium
Referee: Christopher Asante
Asst 1: John Nyavor
Asst 2: Alex Osam
4th Ref: Patrick Okyere
Match Commissioner: A.S Seidu
Match: BEREKUM CHELSEA VS ADUANA STARS (Saturday)
Venue: Berekum
Referee: Alphonso Atiapa
Asst 1: Dakura Soglo A.
Asst 2: Gilbert Adom Mensah
4th Ref: Clement Kwame Nkuah
Match Commissioner: Kwesi Asante Boateng
Match: EBUSUA DWARFS VS DREAMS FC (Saturday)
Venue: Cape Coast
Referee: Opoku Arhin Gabriel
Asst 1: Richard Appiah
Asst 2: Isaac Opoku Antwi
4th Ref: Selorm Kpormegba
Match Commissioner: Charles Darkwah
Match: TECHIMAN EKLEVEN WONDERS VS KARELA (Saturday)
Venue: Techiman
Referee: Eric Owusu Prempeh
Asst 1: Sulemana Salau Deen
Asst 2: Mumuni Fuseini
4th Ref: Jones Akubiem
Match Commissioner: J.B Yakubu
Match: WAFA VS LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS (Friday)
Venue: Sogakope
Referee: Maxwell Owusu
Asst 1: Emmanuel Dei
Asst 2: Jasper Adenyo
4th Ref: Desmond Abbey
Match Commissioner: GTSK. Inkum
Match: MEDEAMA VS ASHANTIGOLD (Saturday)
Venue: Tarkwa
Referee: Eso Doh Morrison
Asst 1: Ato Yawson
Asst 2: Kofi Nyarko Bakai
4th Ref: Ali Musah
Match Commissioner: Annan Lomotey
GNA