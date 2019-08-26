news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 26, GNA – Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo – Head Coach of the Senior National Women’s team, the Black Queens, has released a list of 18 players for the 2020 Olympic Qualifier against Gabon, on Wednesday, August 28.

The Queens left Accra on Monday morning for Gabon to engage their counterparts on Wednesday in the first leg of the qualifiers for Tokyo 2020, with the return leg fixed for Tuesday, September 3 at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Notable among the Squad is foreign based, Portia Boakye who was absent during the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) campaign.

Debutant Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah, Ampem Darkoaa Ladies' young Forward, made a surprise entry into the squad, whiles Philicity Asuako, Police ladies and Elizabeth Owusuaa, Elimina Sea lions made a return to the Squad.

Young and agile goalkeeper, Abigail Tawiah, Elmina Sea Lions would play second fiddle to captain and number one choice shot stopper, Fafali Dumehasi.

Goalkeepers: Fafali Dumehasi and Abigail Tawiah – Mensah. Defenders: Gladys Anfobea, Anastasia Achiaa, Philicity Asuako, Rita Okyere, Justice Tweneboa, Janet Egyir and Ellen Coleman.

Midfielders: Juliet Achampong, Alice Kusi, Portia Boakye, Grace Animah, Priscilla Okyere and Grace Asantewaa.

Attackers: Ophelia Serwaah Amponsah, Elizabeth Owusua, Millot Abena Pokuaa

GNA