news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, March 18, GNA - The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has suspended all professional boxing events until further notice.

According to the GBA the suspension is due to the directives given by the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to suspend public gatherings in order to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

A statement signed by Mr. Patrick Johnson, Secretary General of GBA said, ''The GBA is also using this medium to entreat the citizenry to remain calm in this critical period and adhere to the precautionary measures that have been issued by relevant institution such as the Ghana Health Service, Ministry of Health and Ministry of Youth and Sports,'' the statement said.

Ghana on Tuesday recorded its seventh case of COVID-19 with no deaths recorded so far.

GNA