news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Aug. 22, GNA - Ashantigold SC will be looking to book a spot in the second round of this year's Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Confederations Cup competition, when they lock horns with Akonangui from Equatorial Guinea on Saturday, August 24, at the Len Clay Sports Stadium.

The Miners recorded a positive result in the first leg encounter having held the Equatorial Guinea side to 1-1 drew.

Ahead of Saturday's game, Head Coach of the Miners, Ricardo Da Rocha, is highly optimistic about edging their counterparts from Equatorial Guinea to book a spot in the second round where they would face RSB Berkane from Morocco.

''We're more focused on the game against Akonangui. All we want is a win for our supporters and Ghanaians,'' he said in an interview.

The Miners dispatched Desire Academy 2-0 in a preparatory match ahead of Saturday's game with goals from Captain Shafiu Mumuni and new recruit Benjamin Eshun.

Team News

Appiah Maccarthy and Amos Kofi Nkrumah have recovered from their injuries and expected to be in the team for Saturday's game.

Julius Ofori Ziggy and Stephen Owusu Banehene would miss the second leg encounter as they both recovering from a mild eye infection.

Squad

Frank Boateng (GK), Robert Dabuo (GK), Kwadwo Amoako, Richard Agyemang, Mubarik Yussif, Amos Kofi, Atta Kusi, Eric Donkor, Latif Anabila, James Akaminko, Aurelo Marco, Appiah Maccarthy, David Abagna, Amos Addai, Mark Agyekum, Shafiu Mumuni, Emmanuel Osei Baffour, Eric Owusu, Musah Mohammed, Benjamin Eshun.

GNA