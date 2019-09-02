news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Sept. 2, GNA - Hassen Corneh , an experienced Liberian referee will be in charge when the two Ghanaian heavyweights, Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak lock horns in this year's President's Cup slated for the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, September 8, 2019.

He will be assisted on the lines by his compatriots Sekou Kanneh and Joel Wonka Doe, while Jerry Yekeh has been named the fourth official on match-day.

Nigeria's Babagana Kachalla will be the Match Commissioner.

The highly anticipated Super Clash promises to be a stern encounter especially after Kotoko defeated Hearts 5-4 on penalties in the semi-final clash of the NC Special Cup Competition.

Kotoko will be looking to bounce back from their latest defeat on penalties against regional rivals Ashantigold in the B.K Adusei Cup last Sunday.

GNA