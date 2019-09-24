news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA



Accra, Sept. 24, GNA – Mr. Godwill Agyemang, President of the Ghana Powerlifting Federation has called for corporate sponsorship for powerlifting, to help the sport to grow.



Mr. Agyemang, in his congratulatory message to Powerlifter Juliana Arkoh for winning four gold medals in the just ended Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship in Newfoundland, Canada, said the sport has the potential to lift high the image of Ghana hence must be given the needed support to grow.

Mr. Agyemang, who hailed the exceptional display of young Arkoh, said Ghana abounds in many talents but lack of funding and sponsorship had been a major challenge, which had often rendered the talents go waste.

Mr. Agyemang noted of Governments support through the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Sports Authority, but added that there was the need for more support as the team prepares for the African Championship.



"If corporate Ghana was to invest and support athletes, especially powerlifters, Ghana would be held in high esteem when it comes to that sport.

"Our major challenge is finance as you know already powerlifters need a lot of things to help them train, and one of such is food supplements and adequate training time and facilities.

"When you take a lot of supplements, you need to eat very well or get a good diet, which are all attributed to money or funding, which is our major challenge now.

"We have a lot of good Powerlifters, who can get Ghana gold medals in various events and we need to pay more attention to them.

The African Championship is scheduled from 1st-6th October 2019.

Arkoh 21, won Gold in Squat, Bench press, Deadlift and the 105 class weight competition.

