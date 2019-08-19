news, story, article

By Grace Princess Tarwo, GNA



Accra, Aug 16, GNA - Pops Mensah-Bonsu, Former National Basketball Association (NBA) player and Executive, has launched his two-day basketball skills development camp to train and develop young players and help them achieve their dreams.

The camp slated for August 18 and 19, would be held at the International Central Gospel Church basketball court at Abossey Okai, Accra in partnership with the Ghana Basketball Association, Year of Return and Rite Multimedia.

Pops, who was officially welcomed with his delegation of Ghanaian sporting executives at the highest level. would participate in the ‘Year of Return’ activities organised by the Ghana Tourism Authority throughout the week.

Whilst in the country, the delegation would meet with key stakeholders in sports in the country to drive discussions on how Ghana could move to the next level and become global giants in the sporting landscape.

The delegation includes; John Manyo Plange newly appointed Head of Strategy and Operations and Vice President of the NBA Basketball Africa League and Del Titus Bawuah, an Entrepreneur all of Ghanaian descent.

Mensah-Bonsu in his remarks said, he had come to be an inspiration to the young ones through his initiatives as a social responsibility and providing opportunities for the future of Ghana’s basketball.

He added that, the camp would be a sustained event that is intended to happen every year and would aim at training 100 young players a day.

Mensah-Bonsu said he looked forward to holding a fruitful discussion with stakeholders to see how they could put Ghana on the world Map and having more Ghanaians playing at the NBA.

Achieving such target, he said, would only be actualize when the young players are trained and given opportunities to exhibit their skills hence encouraging them to participate in the training.

Mr. John Manyo Plange, Vice President and Head of Strategy and Operations said the ‘Year of Return’ was a good opportunity to be back home adding that, they would collaborate with the necessary stakeholders in the sporting fraternity to revive basketball in Ghana.

He said NBA Africa had expanded its junior programmes to over 14 countries in the world and has the Basketball League to open soon in Senegal to provide African Youth.

Mr Manyo plange said, the league would be a championship and made of 12 teams which would play in six countries namely; Morocco, Nigeria, Angola, Tunisia, Egypt and Senegal with the finals played in Rwanda.

He said it was time Ghana got involved fully and saw basketball as a business and not a mere activity thus building the ecosystem in the country and beyond and pledge the support of NBA Africa to establish an adult court in Ghana soon.

Mr Akwasi Agyemang, Chief Executive Officer Ghana Tourism Authority said the visit would build partnerships as part of the ‘Year of Return’ legacies, adding that he was looking forward to more opportunities for Ghanaians at the NBA in the Basketball League.

He commended Pops and other officials in the sports landscape for the efforts thus far and appealed other celebrities who were yet to partake in the activities to contribute their quota for the development of the nation.

