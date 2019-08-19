news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 19, GNA - The Diaspora African Forum (DAF) on Friday welcomed Pops Mensah-Bonsu the former Ghanaian National Basketball Association (NBA) player with John Manyo Plange, Vice president of Basketball Africa League and Del Titus Bawuah, a Ghanaian entrepreneur.

Ambassador Erieka Bennett, Head of Mission, Diaspora African Forum receiving Mensah-Bonsu and the delegation at the William Edward Burghardt Du Bois Centre said, DAF was promoting education through sports and was happy to receive the former player to his country as part of the ‘Year of Return’.

She said, DAF understood the importance sports played in every country and the opportunities it came with hence DAF started an initiative that sponsors young talents to the United States of America and Europe to be trained.

The Ambassador said, it was a privilege to know that a son of the soil was back to give back to his people through his Basketball Initiatives.

Mensah Bonsu, Former NBA player and Executive said he was happy to be back and to partake in the ‘year of Return’ celebrations.

He said, he would use the opportunity to embark on social responsibility in his country by developing young talents in Ghana to play basketball and realise their dreams of playing at the highest level as well as improving Ghana’s sport landscape in basketball.

The first Basketball skills and development camp would kick start on August 18 and 19, 2019 at the International Central Gospel Church Court in Abossey Okai at 1300 hours to 5300 hours for the first day and 0900 hours to 4300 hours for the second day” Mensah-Bonsu said.

The camp would be open to young players between the age range of 12 to 18 years.

He encouraged all young lovers of basketball to make use of the opportunity as it could be a life changing one and hoped to train more young talents and have more basketball players from Ghana playing at NBA.

