Accra, Oct. 8, GNA - Mr Mohammed Ahmed also known as "Polo", former player of the national football team, the Black Stars, has called on Ghanaians to take their personal hygiene seriously, and maintain a clean environment in order to stay healthy at all times.



He said Ghanaians could stay healthy only when they take environmental cleanliness seriously, good health also contributes to national development.

Mr Ahmed made the call when he was made Ambassador of the Mass Senior High Schools Spraying exercise being undertaking by Add Your Voice Now, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) in Accra on Monday.

The exercise which begins from the Ashanti, Volta and the Central Region, would be extended to the other regions in phases.

It is aimed at making senior high schools bedbug-free by the year 2030.

The onetime dribbling magician said Ghana could stay healthy and even raise a formidable team for the 2022 World Cup scheduled for Qatar if "we take environmental hygiene seriously".

Mr Ahmed commended the NGO for its initiative and called on other non-governmental organizations, corporate bodies and individuals to support such a laudable initiative.

Mr Kwabena Osei Bonsu, Chief Executive Officer of the NGO said the issue of bedbugs had been a national concern over the years.

He appealed to Ghanaians to support the campaign to enable the NGO to realise its dream.

