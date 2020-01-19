news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah



Accra, Jan. 19, GNA - Lady Strikers were no threat for Police Ladies FC as the latter brushed aside competition from the visiting team, to pick all points in match day one of the Ghana Women's Premier League (WPL) played at The McDan LA town Park in Accra.

The match ended 4-1 in favor of the homers in regulation time.

Police Ladies, announced their presence in the match after Victoria Teye Williams broke the virginity with a superp finish to put her side ahead in the 11th minute.

With the opposing team pushing for an equalizer, Akua Osei and Gladys Amfobea missed glorious opportunities to pull parity for the Cape Coast based team, with their strikes posing no threat to Police Ladies' goalie, Vida Opoku.

Four minutes after Police Ladies' goal, Grace Animah who dominated in midfield for her team was presented a golden opportunity to double the lead but she ballooned the ball beyond the reach of the goal post.

A minute to end the first half, the homers excessive pressure on the visiting team proved futile when Juanita Aguadze doubled the lead before recess.

From the break, Phylicity Asuoko and Deborah Afriyie registered their names on the scoresheet.

In what seemed like Lady Strikers traveling back with no goal, Gladys Amfobea grabbed a consolation goal for her side.

The Nasco Woman of the match was awarded to Police Ladies' Midfielder, Grace Animah.

GNA