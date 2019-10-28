news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Oct. 28, GNA - The Professional Footballers’ Association of Ghana (PFAG), remain hopeful of improved player conditions under the new Ghana Football Association (GFA) led by Mr. Kurt Okraku.

The newly elected President of the GFA in his manifesto pledge to change the narrative of the plight of Ghanaian players both male and female.

The PFAG in their press statement released on Monday, congratulated the all members of the newly elected executive body of the Ghana Football Association as we usher in a new era for football in the country.

“The Association extends special congratulations to Mr. Kurt Okraku on his election as the President of the GFA after he earned the nod to spearhead the next chapter in Ghana Football.

“The PFAG, as the mother body of all professional footballers in the country, is hopeful that your tenure will bring to fruition our shared aspirations for a remarkable revival and timely transformation of the game we all love and cherish domestically; and we look forward to working hand in hand with your administration for the good of Ghana football,’’ the statement said.

They also lauded the efforts of Normalization Committee for facilitating the historic and transparent election process held last Friday as well as all football stakeholders.

“The PFAG wishes the Okraku-led Ghana Football Association all the best, as you endeavour to turn our collective game-changing dreams into tangible realities for the betterment of all facets of Ghana football.

“We also are hopeful that under your leadership the welfare of Professional Footballers both male and female will be of prime interest and improve considerably.’’

