By William Ezah, GNA Special Correspondent, Rabat Morocco



Rabat, Aug. 25, GNA – Eight out of the 14 disciplines representing Ghana at the 2019 African Games at Rabat, Morocco have been paid their per diems, nine days into the competition.

Information gathered by the GNA Sports indicates, athletes representing Ghana in Taekwondo, Football, Swimming, Badminton, Judo, Karate-Do, Tennis and Beach Volleyball have been paid their per diems.

Each athlete in the eight disciplines have been paid $80.00 each for 15 days making a total of $1,200.00 each.

GNA Sports gathers that, the reported delay of payment of per-diems were due to an earlier arrangement with athletes with regards to the duration of their events and payment of per-diems.

According to the information, Table Tennis, Boxing, Athletics, Fencing, Weightlifting and Cycling are yet to receive their per diems due to the nature of their event, as some were yet to commence, whilst the rest remain in competition.

It was agreed that, athletes whose event would end days before of the competition were paid their per-diem, whilst those whose events will go to the final stages of the competition are paid later, the source told GNA Sports.

According to the source, the remaining athletes would be paid in the course of the competition.

In all, 91 athletes from 16 disciplines, 29 coaches, 19 officials represented Ghana at the competition.

GNA