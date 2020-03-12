news, story, article

Accra, March 12, GNA - Niklas Yeboah - 21-year-old German-born Ghanaian swimmer, believes Ghana will soon become one of the best swimming nations in Africa and the world, if the authorities support the development and promotion of the sport.



Speaking to the GNA Sports in an interview, Yeboah said the competition provided her the best platform to study and have international exposure, adding that "i really enjoyed my time at the event".

Yeboah, who competed for Ghana at the just ended 7th African Zone Two Swimming Championship, said competing for Ghana was a blessing, as well as a motivation to inspire other young people to take up swimming as their sport.

The Europe based swimmer who has a German mother and Ghanaian father said he really enjoyed the competition and hospitality of the people of Ghana.

He said the 7th African Zone Two Championship was very competitive and the standard was very high, with records broken.

“With this wonderful experience, my target now is the 2023 African Games, since securing a ticket to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games would be difficult now. We have a young inspiring and self-motivated team with great ambitions. We shall surprise the continent of Africa and the world in swimming,” he said.

Yeboah who stands at 6 feet 4 inches and won a silver medal in 200 meters Backstroke, bronze medals in Men’s 50 meters Backstroke, Men’s 4x200 meters Freestyle Relay, Men’s 4x100 meters Medley Relay and Men’s 4x100 meters Freestyle Relay.

GNA